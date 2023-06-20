Firefighters are continuing to ‘dampen down remaining hotspots’ of a blaze at an industrial unit in Burgess Hill, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have reported.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said a fire engine, aerial platform and water carrier are currently in attendance.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called at 2.58pm on Monday [June 19] afternoon to reports of a fire on Consort Way.

No injuries have been reported from the incident, but residents have been urged to avoid the area to allow the firefighters to works safely.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We remain at the scene of the fire on Consort Way in Burgess Hill this afternoon.

“We currently have one fire engine, one aerial ladder platform and one water carrier in attendance.

“Firefighters are continuing to dampen down remaining hotspots.”

