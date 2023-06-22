NationalWorldTV
Fire in Burgess Hill: Firefighters depart scene of fire as investigation into cause of blaze continues – in pictures

Firefighters have left the scene of a fire at an industrial unit in Burgess Hill and an investigation into the cause of the blaze remains ongoing, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have reported.
By Matt Pole
Published 20th Jun 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 10:28 BST

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service were called at 2.58pm on Monday [June 19] afternoon to reports of a fire on Consort Way.

‘No injuries’ were reported following the efforts of ten fire engines to control the blaze at an industrial unit.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service thanked businesses and residents ‘for their patience and support’ while crews brought the fire under control.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “We have now left the scene of this fire. Investigations into the cause remain ongoing.

“Our Prevention and Protection teams will be visiting neighbouring businesses and properties over the coming days to provide fire safety guidance and answer any questions.

“Thank you to all businesses and residents for their patience and support while this incident was brought under control.”

Meanwhile, hair and beauty business Capital Hair & Beauty – a leading supplier of hair and beauty products in the UK – has warned of delays to customer orders after a major fire at its warehouse in Burgess Hill.

