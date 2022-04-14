Firefighters attend emergency caused by wheat bag in Eastbourne town centre

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire & Rescue said crews from Eastbourne and Bexhill attended Hartfield Road earlier today (Thursday, April 14).

They said, “At 11.13am, we were called to attend a residential property on Hartfield Road, Eastbourne, following reports of a fire in a kitchen area.

“Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. Three people were handed over in to the care of South East Coast Ambulance after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Incident in Hartfield Road, Eastbourne: 14-4-22 (Photo by Laurence Baker) SUS-220414-121137001

“The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.”

It has now been revealed the fire was caused by a wheat bag being overheated in a microwave.

In light of this, ESFRS has released some warning around using wheat bags safely:

• Follow the manufacturer’s instructions

• Only use as a heat pack for direct application to the body

• Ensure your microwave turntable turns freely with the bag on it

• Watch for over-use – a smell of burning or charring

• Leave to cool in a safe area and on a non-combustible surface like a kitchen sink

• Don’t use wheat bags as bed warmers

• Don’t overheat

• Don’t reheat the bag until it has completely cooled

• Don’t leave in the microwave unattended when heating

• Don’t pack away the bag until it has cooled

• Don’t use the bag if you see evidence of problems