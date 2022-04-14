Bikers bring Easter gifts to children in Eastbourne and Hastings hospitals

East Sussex motorcyclists came together to bring Easter gifts to children at Eastbourne’s District General Hospital and the Conquest Hospital in Hastings.

The group ride took place on Sunday, April 10, as around 15 motorcyclists and their passengers met in Polegate before going to the hospitals.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those taking part brought gifts such as stickers, chocolates, teddies and sweets for the children.

The group ride took place on Sunday, April 10. SUS-220414-111712001

Katie Johnson, who was a passenger on the ride with her fiancé Adam Marsh, said, “I thought it would be nice to give the kids something to smile about.

“I couldn’t donate any money or anything like that so because I am an art student I thought it would be good to give them something to colour.

“I thought it would be quite fun for them.”

Miss Johnson, who was taking part in her first group ride, said she is hoping to bring gifts next year.

Miss Johnson said she is hoping to bring gifts next year as well SUS-220414-111723001

She added, “Unfortunately we did not get to see the kids because of covid and everything.

“The nurses’ reaction was very heart warming. They were really excited to give this stuff to the kids.”