Bikers bring Easter gifts to children in Eastbourne and Hastings hospitals

East Sussex motorcyclists came together to bring Easter gifts to children at Eastbourne’s District General Hospital and the Conquest Hospital in Hastings.
The group ride took place on Sunday, April 10, as around 15 motorcyclists and their passengers met in Polegate before going to the hospitals.
Those taking part brought gifts such as stickers, chocolates, teddies and sweets for the children.
Katie Johnson, who was a passenger on the ride with her fiancé Adam Marsh, said, “I thought it would be nice to give the kids something to smile about.
“I couldn’t donate any money or anything like that so because I am an art student I thought it would be good to give them something to colour.
“I thought it would be quite fun for them.”
Miss Johnson, who was taking part in her first group ride, said she is hoping to bring gifts next year.
She added, “Unfortunately we did not get to see the kids because of covid and everything.
“The nurses’ reaction was very heart warming. They were really excited to give this stuff to the kids.”
The Hastings woman said the group, which organised the ride through Facebook, also revved their engines for a child who was asking.