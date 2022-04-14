Eastbourne councillor urges MP to call for Prime Minister to be sacked

An Eastbourne councillor has encouraged the MP to call for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be sacked.

Josh Babarinde OBE has made the plea to Caroline Ansell after the announcement the Prime Minister and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak are to be fined over lockdown-breaking parties.

Councillor Babarinde said the Liberal Democrats are also calling for Parliament to be recalled immediately so MPs can hold a vote of no confidence.

Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Eastbourne and Willingdon Councillor Babarinde said, “Our Conservative MP could put an end to this farce right now and use her influence as one of Boris Johnson’s MPs to call for him to resign. No more ifs or buts.

“Whilst people across our town made heartbreaking sacrifices during lockdowns, Boris Johnson and his team were partying in Downing Street.

“We all have painful memories of that lockdown, from not being able to see dying relatives, to being separated for months on end from our friends and family.

“How on earth can Conservative MPs keep supporting a law-breaking Prime Minister and Chancellor? Our country needs leadership right now, not a Government in chaos.”

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey added, “The country cannot have criminals and liars leading our Government, especially at a time of national and international crisis.

“Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak took the country’s sacrifices for granted, while they broke the law to party in Downing Street.

“They are not fit to hold office. If they had a shred of decency, they would resign.”

Mr Davey also called for Parliament to be recalled immediately so MPs can hold a vote of no confidence.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell said, “It is no small matter that the Prime Minister and the Chancellor have been found to have broken covid regulations, unwittingly or otherwise.

“I am acutely aware of the sacrifices many made in Eastbourne and Willingdon during those challenging months. I kept to those same regulations myself.

“I understand the public anger and pain this latest development has inspired and I am dismayed we are in this place when we face so many present dangers.”

Mrs Ansell said she welcomes the apologises from the Prime Minister and Chancellor but explained that she understood the investigation is not yet complete.

She added, “However, it is also no small matter to seek the resignation of these two key figures in our government.

“It is important to say that the Prime Minister has shown excellent leadership in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine – something President Zelensky acknowledged just this week when the two met in Kyiv.

“No-one in this country is above the law. And this has clearly been demonstrated by these sanctions.

“Both the PM and the Chancellor have now quite rightly faced the consequences of their actions.”