Fish left floundering as Storrington stream dries up
A dramatic rescue took place when a small stream in Storrington dried up leaving fish floundering around in a ‘puddle.’
Members of Sandgate Conservation Society, who were working near the stream, raised the alarm.
A team from Horsham District Council moved the fish – including rud, carp and eels – to a deeper pond.
Society spokesman Brian Burns said: “The amazing thing to my mind is how the fish got there in the first place as the stream isn't directly connected to the river Stor.”