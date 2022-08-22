Edit Account-Sign Out

Fish left floundering as Storrington stream dries up

A dramatic rescue took place when a small stream in Storrington dried up leaving fish floundering around in a ‘puddle.’

By Sarah Page
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:49 am

Members of Sandgate Conservation Society, who were working near the stream, raised the alarm.

A team from Horsham District Council moved the fish – including rud, carp and eels – to a deeper pond.

Fish were left floundering when a Storrington stream dried up in the heatwave weather

Society spokesman Brian Burns said: “The amazing thing to my mind is how the fish got there in the first place as the stream isn't directly connected to the river Stor.”

Fish and eels were left floundering as the Storrington stream dried up
Eels, as well as fish, were rescued from the dried-up Storrington stream
