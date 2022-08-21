'Tens of thousands' of dead fish wash up at West Sussex beach - but what caused it?
Beach-goers were left shocked after discovering ‘tens of thousands' of dead fish at Bracklesham Bay, near Chichester.
The whitebait reportedly washed ashore ‘along the whole beach’ this morning (Sunday, August 21).
An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident but there has been no reports or evidence of pollution along this stretch of coastline.
"We believe that it has resulted from natural causes or the possibility that the amount of small dead fish washed ashore has been dumped by a fishing vessel at sea.
“Members of the public are encouraged to report pollution incidents to us via our 24 hour freephone hotline on 0800807060.”
Concerned beach-goers took to social media after the discovery.
One person asked: “Any ideas on why so many fish have washed up on the beach this morning?”
Another added: “What on earth is happening at Bracklesham Bay this morning. Tens of thousands of dead fish. Very worrying.”
One reader wrote to SussexWorld to express their concern.