Five World War II ordnance shells found along East Sussex coast

Five World War II ordnance shells have been found along the East Sussex shoreline.

The Birling Gap Coastguard team said it had been tasked to search for suspected pieces of ordnance at Birling Gap.

A spokesperson added: “The team located five old WW2 shells early on Sunday morning (May 21), then came back in the evening on the next low tide to escort the armies bomb disposal [team] to assess and remove the items.

“Never touch or move items that look like they could be ordnance. Trust your instinct, if it doesn’t look like a rock, don’t touch it.

The five World War II ordnance shells found along the East Sussex coast. Picture form Birling Gap Coastguard's Facebook page

“Take a photo of the item and get a ‘what three words’ of your position. A picture of the area including the cliffs also helps us to narrow down our search to locate the items.”

People who find themselves in a similar situation are urged to stay away from the object, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.

