Fresh appeal for information on ‘serious’ collision near Worthing

Police confirmed the collision involved a cyclist and a car on Littlehampton Road, Goring, on a roundabout around 6.15pm on February 26.
The roundabout that joins Littlehampton Road with Yeoman Road was closed while emergency services attended the scene, police say.
The cyclist, a 79-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition according to police.
Sussex Police called the collision ‘serious’.
A police spokesperson said, “Anyone with information or dashcam footage which could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact us on [email protected] or call 101 quoting serial number 1026 of 26/02/2022.”
Read more: