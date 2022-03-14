Fresh appeal for information on ‘serious’ collision near Worthing

A 79-year-old man was taken to hospital following a collision near Worthing last month .

By India Wentworth
Monday, 14th March 2022, 5:47 pm

Police confirmed the collision involved a cyclist and a car on Littlehampton Road, Goring, on a roundabout around 6.15pm on February 26.

The roundabout that joins Littlehampton Road with Yeoman Road was closed while emergency services attended the scene, police say.

The cyclist, a 79-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition according to police.

Goring collision

Sussex Police called the collision ‘serious’.

A police spokesperson said, “Anyone with information or dashcam footage which could help officers with their investigation is asked to contact us on [email protected] or call 101 quoting serial number 1026 of 26/02/2022.”

