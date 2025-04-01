Friends of St Mary's Ringmer is launched to help raise money for the ancient church

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Over 120 local residents enjoyed music and wine at the launch of the Friends of St Mary’s Ringmer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The church dates back to the 12th century and is the only Grade 1 Listed building in Ringmer.

A packed church listened to a welcome address by Chris Gebbie DL, Chair of the Friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev. David Bowskill, the vicar, introduced the Patron of the Friends, Gus Christie, who outlined the many close links throughout the past 200 years between St Mary’s, and the Christie family and Glyndebourne.

St Mary's Ringmer

Local Historian John Kay gave an illustrated talk on the history of the building.

Organist John Howes introduced everyone to the intricacies of the church organ, which, with over 2000 pipes, is one of the largest in Sussex, before filling the church with music.

Those who wished could ascend the bell tower to the organ loft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chairman explained that the ancient building needs constant attention. With ever increasing costs, the Friends hope to raise money not only for immediate needs but also for future repairs.

"This will be the first of many special events to ensure that this wonderful building remains an asset to the village of Ringmer for many decades to come," a spokesperson said.