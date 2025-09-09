From Elton John to Debussy in Mid-Sussex concert

From Elton John to Debussy is the promise at a special concert at St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath.

Spokesman Melvyn Walmsley said: “Whatever your favourite music, singer, pianist and composer Josh Clark performs it – from Elton John to Claude Debussy, from baroque to jazz and country – at St Wilfrid’s Church, Haywards Heath at 7.15pm on Sunday, September 14, following Evensong (6-6.45pm).

“Josh’s baroque music is by Domenico Scarlatti, who wrote 555 serious and witty keyboard sonatas, and there will be romantic piano pieces by Claude Debussy, composer of Clair de Lune and La Mer (which he finished at Eastbourne in 1905). By contrast, he plays numbers by Keith Jarrett, prize-winner for classical and contemporary music, and bluegrass, country and rock singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton. Josh’s programme also features hits by Elton John, who enjoyed playing Bach and Chopin before he reached number one nine times in the UK and US charts.”

Melvyn added: “Josh Clark is a singer, pianist, conductor, arranger, composer, and teacher from Auckland, New Zealand. He has musically directed major professional productions such as Billy Elliot and Cats, toured with the New Zealand String Quartet, and performed with leading New Zealand orchestras, including in All You Need is Love and You Should Be Dancin’.

“He has created and produced concert series including I’m Still Standing – An Elton John Experience and The Candlelight Music Series (winner of Heart of the City’s Best Date Night award). Josh’s compositions and arrangements have been performed by Dilworth’s award-winning Fortissimo choir and include commissions from the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra and collaborations such as Synthony in the Domain 2024. Having taught in New Zealand and London’s award-winning Emil Dale Academy, Josh works in marketing for the LPO.”

Admission is free, with a retiring collection for the St Wilfrid’s Choral Scholarship Scheme for local people aged 12 to 18. It provides tuition and travel expenses for singing with the church choir in school term time.