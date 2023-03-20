Girlguiding Sussex Central County volunteers recognised by the High Sheriff of West Sussex

Girlguiding Sussex Central County volunteers have been recognised for their great and valuable services to the community a High Sheriff Award.

County Commissioner Wendy Colson received the award last Monday (March 13), on behalf of the volunteers, from the High Sheriff of West Sussex, James Whitmore, who commented, in his incitation, on the personal time given by the volunteers and how the membership has benefited from their time, kindness and positiveness.

He also congratulated them on the added value they gave to young people.

In addition, the county was given a grant to support the membership.

Wendy Colson, County Commissioner of Girlguiding Sussex Central County, receiving the High Sheriff Award from James Whitmore, High Sheriff of West Sussex

Wendy said: “Girlguiding helps all girls know they can do anything, we’re a powerful collective voice – by girls, for girls – changing the world for the better and so it was a real honour to receive this award for all the amazing work all our volunteers are doing to support this.

"We also thank James for the generous grant.”

Girlguiding is the UK’s largest youth organisation dedicated completely to girls.

We’re over 300,000 girls from four to 18 who come together to laugh, learn, explore and have adventures.

We’re over 70,000 volunteers, and 25,000 local groups having fun and exploring activities week in, week out.

If you or someone you know, wants to give time to your community and would love to empower girls, build your own confidence and make new friends, then Girlguiding actively welcomes people like you.

We’re an organisation that is easily accessible, rewarding and enjoyable!

Girlguiding Sussex Central County geographically covers Mid Sussex, Crawley and Horsham areas.

Visit www.girlguidingsussexcentralcounty.com for more information or find it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/girlguidingsc

