Girls rescued from River Adur in Shoreham amid huge emergency response
Two girls have been rescued from the River Adur.
There was a huge emergency response to the incident in Shoreham-by-Sea, this afternoon (Saturday, August 20). An eye-witness said there were at least 20 emergency service personnel at the scene.
Firefighters, from across Sussex, assisted RNLI lifeboat volunteers, whilst ambulance crews also reportedly provided support.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the incident shortly after 3.30pm.
They were made aware of ‘concerns for the safety’ of two people, who were ‘in the water close to Shoreham toll bridge’.
A spokesperson added: “Crews from Worthing and Littlehampton attended, along with colleagues from East Sussex Fire & Rescue, to assist the RNLI who were able to take the two individuals to safety.”
