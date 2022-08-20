Edit Account-Sign Out

Girls rescued from River Adur in Shoreham amid huge emergency response

Two girls have been rescued from the River Adur.

By Sam Morton
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 5:36 pm
Updated Saturday, 20th August 2022, 5:56 pm

There was a huge emergency response to the incident in Shoreham-by-Sea, this afternoon (Saturday, August 20). An eye-witness said there were at least 20 emergency service personnel at the scene.

Firefighters, from across Sussex, assisted RNLI lifeboat volunteers, whilst ambulance crews also reportedly provided support.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said it was alerted to the incident shortly after 3.30pm.

Two girls have been rescued from the River Adur amid a huge emergency response. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

They were made aware of ‘concerns for the safety’ of two people, who were ‘in the water close to Shoreham toll bridge’.

A spokesperson added: “Crews from Worthing and Littlehampton attended, along with colleagues from East Sussex Fire & Rescue, to assist the RNLI who were able to take the two individuals to safety.”

Two girls have been rescued from the River Adur amid a huge emergency response. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

SussexWest Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceRNLI