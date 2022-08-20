A27 collision: Five taken to hospital after serious incident near Arundel
Five people have been taken to hospital after a serious collision on the A27, near Arundel, according to Sussex Police.
Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident shortly before 7am at Hammerpot this morning (Saturday, August 20).
The westbound collision involved two vehicles – a black Ford Kuga and a white Renault Clio – police said.
A spokesperson added: “Five people were injured, including a passenger in the Ford Kuga who sustained serious injuries.
“They were all taken to hospital.
“The road remains closed for investigation and vehicle recovery and diversions are in place."
Adur and Worthing Police said the road is closed westbound, from Long Furlong adding: “Diversions are in place, however the closure is causing long delays.
“The road should re-open this afternoon. Thanks for your patience.”
Anyone who saw the collision happen, or has relevant dashcam footage of the incident, is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Risley.