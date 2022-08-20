Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident shortly before 7am at Hammerpot this morning (Saturday, August 20).

The westbound collision involved two vehicles – a black Ford Kuga and a white Renault Clio – police said.

A spokesperson added: “Five people were injured, including a passenger in the Ford Kuga who sustained serious injuries.

“They were all taken to hospital.

“The road remains closed for investigation and vehicle recovery and diversions are in place."

Adur and Worthing Police said the road is closed westbound, from Long Furlong adding: “Diversions are in place, however the closure is causing long delays.

“The road should re-open this afternoon. Thanks for your patience.”

There has been a large emergency response to an incident on the A27 near Arundel. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Anyone who saw the collision happen, or has relevant dashcam footage of the incident, is asked to email [email protected] quoting Operation Risley.

Sussex Police also revealed that a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV), which was diverted away from the A27, ‘leaked coolant onto the road’.

Due to this incident, Water Lane is partially blocked, with slow traffic both ways around Weavers Hill.