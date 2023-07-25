An easyJet pilot flying out of London Gatwick told passengers it 'was a terrible idea’ to go to Rhodes, according to the Mail online.

The pilot was taking holidaymakers to Greek Island where wildfires rage. The airline announced reparation flights from Rhodes starting from Monday [July 24].

The air carrier will bring over 400 additional holidaymakers back to London on two reparations flights from the Greek island to Gatwick Airport. The flights are in addition to the nine already operating between Rhodes and the UK.

It comes as fellow travel firm TUI cancelled all flights from Gatwick to the Greek island until at least Tuesday, July 25. More than 30,000 people were evacuated from Rhodes on Saturday, with many others forced to leave their belongings behind as they take refuge at other resorts.

Wildfires burn the forests near the village of Vati, just north of the coastal town of Gennadi, in the southern part of the Greek island of Rhodes on July 25, 2023. (Photo by ANGELOS TZORTZINIS/AFP via Getty Images)

An on Monday, according to Mail online (You can read the full Mail online report here), a pilot gave advice to passengers. They reported: “Today it emerged that an easyJet pilot heading to Rhodes had issued a stern warning to Brits on his plane. Some 37 passengers, including a young boy, attempted to fly out of Gatwick despite terrifying fires scorching the Greek island, sparking the country's biggest evacuation in history. But in the final moments before take-off, the pilot issued a stark warning, telling passengers on board the 180-seat capacity aircraft that travelling to the resort island was a 'bad idea'.

“The pilot reportedly told passengers over the Tannoy before take-off: 'Travelling to Rhodes for a holiday at the moment is a terrible idea. As far as I'm concerned, this flight is being operated on an emergency basis. Return flights are now being managed by the military. If you want to get off flight, you are welcome to do so.

