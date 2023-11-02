Hailsham businesswoman is finalist for Women’s Business Award

Businesswoman, Nic Gray of Nic Gray PA in Hailsham is a Finalist for the Overcomer Award.

This December businesswomen from across the globe are coming together for the annual Women’s Business Awards. The event features over 20 categories including Businesswoman of the Year, Employer of the Year, and Diversity & Inclusion Award. There is also a Man of the Year to honour the men who support their women in their business or career. Previous winners included a spouse, staff member, and hotel director.

Local businesswoman, Nic Gray of Nic Gray PA in Hailsham is a Finalist for the Overcomer Award.

Nic says: “A few years ago I would have laughed if you had told me I was going to own my own business and be a multi-award winner. A shy and anxious person by nature, I’ve pushed myself out of my comfort zone to get where I am today. The support of fellow business owners and entrepreneurs has been incredible and I wish all the Finalists huge success”

The awards are hosted by Women’s Business Club, a movement that empowers women to succeed in business. This year's awards are judged by distinguished business leaders from across the country.

Angela De Souza, CEO and founder of Women’s Business Club, the event organiser, says: "There is nothing quite like celebrating the accomplishments of our businesswomen. Although only one woman can win in each category, we feel that every single woman who enters is a winner - she is still standing, she is still determined to succeed and she still has hope for the future, a winning attitude indeed. I am so proud of all businessmen and women who are pushing through this year."

The Women’s Business Awards take place globally online each December where women are celebrated and recognised for their outstanding contributions and achievements.