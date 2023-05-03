Hastings charity Martha Trust forms new collaboration with Girlings Solicitors for first ever Make a Will month

Girlings Solicitors are kindly donating their time and expertise to write Wills for free during the month of June 2023, in return for a donation to Martha Trust.All money raised from Make a Will Month this June will be donated to Martha Trust so that the charity can continue to transform the lives of people with profound disabilities.Suggested donations for a straightforward, uncomplicated Will are £150 for a single Will, or £250 for a double Will. You are, of course, welcome to donate more.There is no obligation to leave a donation in your Will to Martha Trust to take up this offer.To make an appointment please contact one of the participating branches of Girlings Solicitors and ask for ‘Private Client department’ and don’t forget to mention you are calling in regard to Martha’s Make a Will Month.Canterbury: 01227 768374Ashford: 01233 664711Herne Bay: 01227 367355Alternatively if you would like to find out more about Martha’s Make a Will Month 2023 visit marthatrust.org.uk/makeawillmonth or call Martha Trust on 01304 610448 or email [email protected] appointments available.Fundraising and Events Officer Kerry Banks BEM said: “We are delighted and thankful to be collaborating with Girlings Solicitors with our first Make A Will month in June.