Hastings exhibition began in prison after Just Stop Oil protest

A remarkable experience including a month in prison on remand lies behind Isabel Rock’s new exhibition at Hastings Contemporary, Things Fall Apart, The Centre Cannot Hold, running until March 15.

The origins of the exhibition lie in the drawings which Isabel did while in prison after participating in a Just Stop Oil protest. Her work went on to win the £10,000 Evelyn Williams Drawing Award 2023, which is delivered in collaboration with Drawing Projects UK and the Trinity Buoy Wharf Drawing Prize. Part of the prize was the current exhibition in which she portrays a surreal post-human future shaped by the forces of climate collapse.

Through large-scale, colourful drawings, printmaking, sculpture and short stories, artist and climate activist Isabel imagines a new world order populated by mutant hybrid species – giant slugs, feral rats, colossal pigs and multi-limbed crocodiles – who have inherited the ruins of human civilisation.

Pushing the boundaries of what constitutes drawing, her work transforms the gallery into a series of theatrical spaces that explore the fantastical lives of these tough, dystopian creatures. In one, a life-sized papier-mâché rat sits in a rusting sports car while in another a giant slug is ensconced in a replica prison cell. Are the new mutant creatures doomed to repeat the same mistakes as human civilisation, Isabel ponders.

“It is a very imaginative fairytale type place but with quite a dark side,” she said. “I've always loved reading. I love stories and as I have grown older, I've become more interested in the world and how it works. All these things go together into the melting pot of my brain and it has come out with this work. In the last few years I've become more and more concerned with the climate crisis. I feel quite grim about it, to be honest. I feel that the people who could make all the changes that are needed are not making the changes. They are still very invested in the system that works for them.”

So is the idea that the work pricks consciences?

“It is difficult to make work with an outcome in mind, but really the work is a continuation of my concerns about the crisis that we're in and creates this weird world after the climate crisis has hit us. It is based on the idea that human beings are a very weak species and that these mutants have taken over. It is meant to be humorous but with some very serious messages. It is easier for humans to take in stories. Artists like Hogarth did amazing work harnessing politics and humour, and that's the kind of thing that I want to do.

“I spent a month in prison after doing a Just Stop Oil protest. I climbed up a gantry on the M25. There were 60 of us in total. We were put on remand to stop us doing it again. We had lots of legal briefings and there was a definite possibility of being sentenced to prison for it.”

When the case finally came to trial Isabel and her group were found not guilty: “It was a moral question. Yes, we went up the gantry but why we did it was for a bigger reason. If we were trying to protect life and protect future generations then is it OK to make that protest and cause that disruption? We had a slightly more progressive judge who allowed 12 agreed facts about climate change and gave the defence of reasonable excuse. The main question was whether we had a reasonable excuse for the protest and it took an hour to decide that we were not guilty.”

Isabel started drawing in her prison cell, won the award and the exhibitions is part of the prize.

“I think my prison experience has made me a better person. It is not going to stop me protesting if that is what I want to do but it has made me learn more about humanity and about the justice system and about the prison system and about the cruelty of it. But I think that I am definitely a more tolerant and a kinder person now and more appreciative of my own life.”