Heavy traffic delays around Chichester

Traffic is slow and queuing from the Portfield Roundabout, along the A27 Chichester bypass, past the Bognor Bridge roundabout and up to the Whyke roundabout and Fishbourne Roundabout.

There are also delays through the city with heavy delays southbound on Whyke Road, New Park Road, Oaklands Way, around the Northgate Gyratory and all along Orchard Street where there are temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Avenue De Chartres.

Oving Road remains shut while construction takes place on the B2144 Shopwhyke Road.

The Northgate Gyratory looking down Orchard Street