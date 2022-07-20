'Hero' saves dog trapped in irrigation reservoir near Horsham

Amy Hatcher was walking her five dogs at the Mannings Heath Golf and Wine Estate early this morning (Wednesday) when the drama happened.

"One wondered off,” said Amy, who runs Doodley Dogs dog care centre in Storrington. “I called her back and then heard a blood-curdling scream.

"I thought she was trapped in a snare.

Andrew Hughes grabbed a rope and slid down the side of the deep reservoir to save the dog

"All the other dogs ran towards her because of the horrible sound she was making.”

She found her dog – a working Cocker called Keily – trapped at the bottom of the deep rubber-sided irrigation reservoir unable to climb out.

Golf club mechanic Andrew Hughes, who was working nearby, leapt into action, grabbed a rope, slid down the side of the reservoir, tied the rope around Keily and managed to haul her out with colleague Brandon Flanders and Amy holding on to the other end of the rope.

"He risked his own life to save my dog’s life,” said Amy. “He’s a truly lovely guy.

Amy Hatcher with her beloved dog Keily

"He didn’t even hesitate. She would’ve died if he hadn’t been there.”

Andrew himself said that the irrigation reservoir was ‘very dangerous and people should stay away from them.’

He said fencing around it, which had been damaged by deer, was now being repaired.

People later took to social media, praising Andrew for his prompt action.

One said: “Wow what a wonderful thing to do. Hero.”