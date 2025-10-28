Hollywood star set for Sussex stage dates in classic thriller

Hollywood actress Mischa Barton (The O.C.) makes her UK stage debut as the ultimate femme fatale in Double Indemnity, a darkly compelling new stage adaptation of one of the great crime novels of the 20th century, written by James M Cain.

The story that inspired Billy Wilder’s film noir opens at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre on February 5 and then travels to cities and towns in the UK and Ireland until May. Tickets at doubleindemnityplay.com. It also plays Theatre Royal Brighton from March 10-14.

Mischa said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be returning to the stage and making my UK theatre debut in Double Indemnity. This classic film noir favourite is a gripping tale of deceit, tension, and suspense and I cannot wait to step into the role of Phyllis and share her with audiences across the UK and Ireland for the first time."

Set in Los Angeles during the 1930s, amidst the wreckage of the Great Depression, Double Indemnity follows Walter Huff, a sharp-eyed insurance salesman who has built his career spotting scams. But when he meets the dangerously seductive Phyllis Nirdlinger (Barton) to discuss her husband’s life insurance policy, he is drawn into a web of lust, greed and betrayal.

Together, they plot the perfect crime: murder the husband, cash in the policy and vanish into the Californian sunset. But passion clouds judgment and guilt corrodes even the most perfect of plans. As their conspiracy unravels and mistrust festers, Walter and Phyllis find themselves battling not only the law, but each other.

James M Cain’s amoral masterpiece of murder, deceit and desire is adapted for the stage by Tom Holloway and directed by Oscar Toeman.

Mischa has worked with directors and writers including Richard Attenborough, Roland Joffé, M Night Shyamalan, James Lapine and Naomi Wallace. Born in London, Barton quickly made her mark with her debut film role in Lawn Dogs (1997). Others followed including supernatural thriller The Sixth Sense (1999) and the drama series Once and Again (2002-2003). She is perhaps best known as Marissa Cooper in the television series The O.C. (2003-2006). She has appeared in several stage productions throughout her career, including Where The Truth Lies, Twelve Dreams and One Flea Spare. In recent years, she has focused on independent cinema. Her latest work includes a new independent feature Sleepwalker and also Bad News on the Doorstep.