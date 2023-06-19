NationalWorldTV
Horsham emergency incident: Police cordon off road amid investigation

A residential road in Horsham was closed by police officers following an incident last night (Sunday, June 18).
By Sam Morton
Published 19th Jun 2023, 08:27 BST

Police cordoned off Woodgates Close at the junction of Pollards Drive in Horsham.

Photos from the scene, taken around 7.30pm, show at least three police vehicles – with detectives arriving at the scene. Officers were using drones, according to an eye-witness.

An air ambulance and two ambulances were also reportedly sent to the incident.

Southern Rail reported on Sunday evening that all lines were temporarily closed ‘due to the emergency services dealing with an incident at Horsham’. Trains were able to run again at 9.40pm.

At this stage, it is unclear if the closure of the railway line is connected to the incident off Woodgates Close.

Sussex Police has been approached for more information.

Police cordoned off Woodgates Close at the junction of Pollards Drive in Horsham. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

