Horsham incident: Toddler airlifted to hospital in 'critical but stable condition'

A 16-month-old child has been airlifted to hospital after a serious collision in Horsham, according to Sussex Police.
By Sam Morton
Published 19th Jun 2023, 08:27 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:37 BST

Emergency services were called to a road traffic incident in Woodgates Close, Horsham, shortly after 4.10pm on Sunday (June 18), police said.

A spokesperson added: “A 16-month-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident and remain at the scene in Horsham while enquiries are conducted.”

A residential road in Horsham was closed by police officers following the incident yesterday. Police cordoned off Woodgates Close at the junction of Pollards Drive.

Photos from the scene, taken around 7.30pm, show at least three police vehicles – with detectives arriving at the scene. Officers were using drones, according to an eye-witness.

An air ambulance and two ambulances were also reportedly sent to the incident.

Police cordoned off Woodgates Close at the junction of Pollards Drive in Horsham.

