Independent cancer charity in Crawley appeals for local support

The Olive Tree Support Group is a small self-funding independent charity which supports anyone (18+) affected by cancer, in Crawley, Horsham and surrounding areas.

The charity is launching is first major fundraising event, The Olive Tree Trek, which will take place on the 21st of September 2024, and they need the support of their local community, to make it a success!

This brand-new challenge event will be the first of its kind in support of the Olive Tree. Starting at our Horsham Centre, trekkers, will navigate a pre-set route through Horsham Town Centre, around Pavilions in The Park, then head to the destination, the event sponsor Aspen Place Care Home, where the local community will celebrate with light refreshments, and music by DJ Sorro!

Olive Tree member attending a workshop

However, the charity needs your help for this event to be a success! You can do this by signing up for The Trek and encourage and share with your friends, families and colleagues too.

It cost £10 per adult to register (children under the age of 16 free) and all Trekkers will receive a free Olive Tree T-shirt, a map of the route, and support with setting up your own JustGiving page. All funds raised will go towards offering therapies and emotional support to people have been affected by cancer.

If walking is not an option for you, then you can still support the #olivetreetrek, by simply sharing the event, by word of mouth.