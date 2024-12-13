It's Simon Brodkin as Simon Brodkin as tour plays Brighton

Simon Brodkin, who recently became the most viewed British stand-up comedian on TikTok, is having a blast on an epic tour on which he leaves his characters behind.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is Simon as Simon, on the road with Screwed Up, with dates including Brighton Dome on December 19.

Over the years Simon has made global headlines multiple times for his audacious stunts including showering former FIFA president Sepp Blatter with bank notes, handing Theresa May a P45 at her catastrophic party conference and surrounding Donald Trump with hundreds of specially-branded golf balls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in a way, it is Simon’s stunts that have enabled him to leave his character comedy behind: “The tour has gone phenomenally well. I'm about 150 dates into it now so I'm leaving the notes behind! (On tours as his character) Lee Nelson, I'm not really sure exactly what it was numbers wise but this is definitely bigger than that. I have finally overtaken Lee, and that has always been my intention! Leaving my characters behind. This is me saying ‘I am better than you!’

“The characters always came the most naturally to me and that was always what I was going to do. I was always going to be a comedian and I was always going to be a character comedian, the guy pretending to be someone else. And that's how I met my wife. For the first 24 hours after I met her, I pretended to be a Spanish man and then I had to break it to her. I love the fact that she allowed me to mess around for 24 hours and didn't mind, and we always just pretended to be other people. But that's where the comedy that I did came from. I was inspired by the great character comedians, people like Ricky Gervais and Steve Coogan.

“And then I started doing the stunts, and the characters were becoming looser. I was always very fixed on the details and I always wanted to do the interviews as the characters, as Lee Nelson but it became looser with the stunts. With Theresa May, I was being a Tory boy handing her her P45 but I realised it was much more me and then when I was on stage as Lee, there was a lot of crowd work and Lee answering back and I was thinking Lee wouldn't answer back like that. It was more me, and I just thought it was time for me to be myself. I decided to give it a go. I wanted to see if I could be the comedian rather than having the comedy through my fictitious creations, and when I first started doing that was actually the hardest thing I've ever done. Forget passing my medical finals. Forget getting around Donald trump's five rings of security. I was going on the stage as myself. Imagine a footballer entering the pitch having had a really successful career and suddenly being asked to play left footed rather than right footed. It felt like that. But psychologically I wasn't prepared to be myself to start with. I was not comfortable in my own skin, and I thought that that was comedically what I was going to bring to the table, to get the audiences through the lens of my creations so it really has been a big part of the journey.

“But now it is very liberating. Exceptionally. Massively. And I have no regrets. It feels like an artist being able to paint with all the colours suddenly rather than just having the yellows or whatever the primary colours are. I can think about things and say what I think and it just feels creatively great.”

The success of the tour has been a complete vindication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm a comedian. I'm a show-off. I'm a clown and it's me saying what I want. And the bigger the audience, the more people are wetting themselves because of what I'm saying then the happier I am especially as I can think about everything rather than just having to see it through that one particular lens.”