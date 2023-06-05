Multiple properties were left damaged after a serious fire in Lancing.

Seven fire engines were joined by police officers and paramedics after a blaze shortly before 7am on Alma Street in Lancing on Sunday (June 4).

The fire affected multiple properties – some of which suffered extensive damage. Click here to see more photos from the scene.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Worthing, Steyning, Shoreham, Henfield and Haywards Heath to the scene, along with two crews from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

House fire in Alma Street, Lancing

“They were supported on scene by Sussex Police and SECAmb and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus brought the fire under control.

“The fire was of accidental ignition and fortunately, there were no casualties as a result of this incident.”

