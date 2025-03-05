Lewes born doctor hosts film premiere at Depot
The film documents how a small Sussex charity, set up by a local doctor, is helping to get healthcare to one of the world's most difficult environments.
Kate Yarrow set up the charity, Doctors for Nepal, to train local health professionals who would bring healthcare to patients in one of the most remote and inaccessible regions of the Himalayas.
Last November she and a team of medical professionals from the charity travelled to remote western Nepal to deliver a women's health camp. It was the first-ever camp of its kind to be run by the charity, bringing together a team of Nepalese doctors and nurses.
All are Doctors for Nepal scholarship holders, alongside Kate and her NHS colleague Dr Rasana Bajracharya, and other Nepali medical staff.
While there, they made a short documentary, 'Health in the Himalayas' which is narrated by the charity’s patron Dame Joanna Lumley.
In the film viewers will see the team travel though the stunning but terrifyingly dangerous mountain scenery to a small clinic with a single doctor.
Some of the 600 patients trekked for days to receive assessment and vital healthcare. The film explores theproblems that women face in their reproductive lives; in particular how these are impacted by living conditions, lack of education, and longstanding cultural beliefs.
Charity founder Kate said: "It was a challenging, exhausting, but enormously rewarding week, and the charity intends to hold further health camps in collaboration with our local Nepali colleagues. We are very grateful to Depot Cinema for hosting the premiere of our film, which gives you aglimpse of healthcare challenges in one of the world's poorest regions."
The showing will be followed by Q&A with director Tania Lindon, editor Cesca Eaton and executive producer Kate Yarrow. Book at lewesdepot.org- 50% of your ticket price goes to Doctors For Nepal.
Book now at lewesdepot.org, Tickets £5/£10. Further details about the charity at doctorsfornepal.org