Lewes exhibition celebrates 20th & 21st Century Masters

Lewes’ Star Brewery Gallery is exploring 20th & 21st Century Masters from December 11-15 from 10am-4pm.

Neeta Pedersen’s gallery, in conjunction with the Hidden Gallery, is offering an exhibition featuring original artworks by some of the most revered artists of the 20th and 21st centuries.

“Featuring works from Picasso, Chagall, Klimt, Hockney, and Matisse, The 20th and 21st Century Masters exhibition is a truly unique chance to not only experience the works of these generational artists but also a rare opportunity to acquire these pieces for your own.

“We’re delighted to collaborate with Hidden Gallery again after the success of our Matisse, Picasso and Miro exhibition earlier this year and to have the chance to display the work of such illustrious artists in Lewes.

“During the 20th century, many of the world's greatest painters embraced printmaking as a powerful means of creative expression. In this medium, as in their work on canvas, they led an aesthetic revolution that transformed the landscape of art history. From vibrant Léger lithographs capturing the essence of Parisian life to Chagall's evocative interpretations of the Twelve Tribes of Israel, these artists poured their genius into prints, achieving effects impossible in other media.

“The significance of these original prints cannot be overstated. Many are now held in the collections of major international museums, taking their rightful place alongside the greatest works of 20th and 21st-century art. This exhibition offers a unique chance to own a piece of this rich artistic legacy.

“With works by an impressive array of artists including Hockney, Emin, Hirst, Lowry, Matisse, Klimt, and Chagall, the breadth of this exhibition is truly remarkable. Each piece tells a story of innovation, creativity and artistic vision that has shaped our understanding of modern art.

“What makes this exhibition particularly special is the opportunity for visitors to acquire these original pieces. Hidden Gallery, with over 30 years of experience sourcing rare and significant artworks, is dedicated to making exceptional art accessible to all.

“Open daily from 11am to 4pm, this exhibition invites you to engage with some of the most influential artists of our time. Whether you're an experienced collector or an enthusiast, there's something here for everyone. We look forward to welcoming you to the Star Brewery Gallery this December for a truly unforgettable show.”