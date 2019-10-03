Lewes High Street: Update on road closure

Lewes High Street remains closed today after ‘part of the roof of the White Hart Hotel collapsed’.

Police were forced to close the road yesterday (Wednesday, October 2), following the incident, which sparked a large emergency response and caused chaos in the area with residents having to make alternative travel arrangements.

Emergency services at the scene in Lewes. Picture: James Herbert

The road remained closed overnight, with a diversion route in place.

Today (Thursday, October 3), East Sussex Highways said it was continuing to liaise with the emergency services and ‘will endeavour to reopen the road as soon as it’s safe to do so’.

