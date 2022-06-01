Lightning causes residential fire in Polegate

East Sussex Fire and Rescue was called out twice last night in Eastbourne and Polegate.

By India Wentworth
Wednesday, 1st June 2022, 8:56 am

At 9.50pm last night (Tuesday, May 31) crews from Eastbourne and Hastings were called to a residential property in Primrose Way, Polegate.

The service spokesperson said this was due to ‘reports of a lightning striking the roof of a property’.

They said, “Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish a small fire the roof space of the property. We left the scene at 10.58pm.”

Fire in Polegate 1-6-22 (photo by Dan Jessup)

Fire crews were also called to Granville Road in Eastbourne at 8pm but this turned out to be a false alarm, the service spokesperson said.

False alarm in Eastbourne 1-6-22 (photo by Dan Jessup)

