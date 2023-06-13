A battery caused a bin lorry to catch fire outside Littlehampton Railway Station, it has been revealed.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded to a ‘large vehicle fire’ in Terminus Road just after midday on Monday (June 12).

"Joint Fire Control sent two fire engines from Littlehampton and East Preston to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival crews found one refuse lorry well alight.

The fire was caused by a battery being disposed of in with household waste. Photo: Arun District Council

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.”

The fire service said that, once the blaze was put out, a mechanical digger was used to ‘damp down and turn over any remaining hotspots’.

"The fire was of accidental ignition and fortunately there were no casualties,” the spokesperson added.

Arun District Council has since revealed the exact cause of the fire.

“Yesterday one of the Biffa crews detected a fire in the back of their vehicle near Littlehampton Station, which resulted in them having to empty the waste load onto the road so that the fire could be extinguished,” a council statement read.

"Investigations show that the fire was caused by a battery being disposed of in with household waste, rather than recycled correctly.

"We urge all residents to ensure that batteries, vapes, lighters or electrical items are disposed of appropriately and not thrown away with household rubbish.”

The council said it was ‘grateful that nobody was injured’ during this incident and thanked the emergency services and contractors ‘for their swift actions’.

The statement continued: “This was fundamental in saving the vehicle. Had they not responded so quickly, the truck could have been destroyed or had significant damage, causing more disruption and cost.

“ADC offer free collection of small electrical items and batteries can be responsibly disposed of at numerous outlets including supermarkets. We will also soon be updating some of our vehicles with a reminder to dispose of batteries directly.”

This incident comes amid a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service campaign to reduce the number of batteries and electrical items thrown away in household bins – ‘as these materials could unintentionally start a fire’.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Batteries contain hazardous metals and chemicals that can become damaged from crushing during the collection and sorting process, causing paper, plastics, and other materials to catch alight.

"Electrical items must always be disposed of at a recycling centre. For more information, please visit: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/campaigns/dont-let-your-old-electricals-start-a-revolt/."