Firefighters were called to an incident involving a bin lorry outside Littlehampton Railway Station.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews responded to a ‘large vehicle fire’ in Terminus Road just after midday on Monday (June 12).

"Joint Fire Control sent two fire engines from Littlehampton and East Preston to the scene,” a fire service spokesperson said.

"Upon arrival crews found one refuse lorry well alight.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used a hose reel and thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.”

The fire service said that, once the blaze was put out, a mechanical digger was used to ‘damp down and turn over any remaining hotspots’.

"The fire was of accidental ignition and fortunately there were no casualties,” the spokesperson added.

This incident comes amid a West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service campaign to reduce the number of batteries and electrical items thrown away in household bins – ‘as these materials could unintentionally start a fire’.

A spokesperson said: “Batteries contain hazardous metals and chemicals that can become damaged from crushing during the collection and sorting process, causing paper, plastics, and other materials to catch alight.

"Electrical items must always be disposed of at a recycling centre. For more information, please visit: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/campaigns/dont-let-your-old-electricals-start-a-revolt/."

