Littlehampton RNLI volunteers rescue three people from drifting fishing boat

The RNLI said the incident happened on Friday, June 3, at around 11.30am.

An RNLI spokesperson said, “The 23-foot-long fishing craft had suffered an engine failure, rendering it unable to move under its own power.

“When the lifeboat arrived on the scene its crew quickly ascertained that the three occupants of the stranded vessel were well and not in need of any medical attention.”

Littlehampton's B-Class lifeboat Renee Sherman was used in the rescue. Picture from RNLI - Beth Brooks

By around midday the boat had been towed into Littlehampton Harbour.

Michael Kelly, deputy launch authority for this incident, said, “Although the sea conditions were good, mechanical failure can turn a pleasant day of fishing at sea into a perilous situation.

"It is important to remember though that mobile coverage may be erratic offshore and having a working VHF radio with knowledge of how to use it in an emergency situation is recommended.”