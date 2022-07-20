One crew from Worthing was sent to Long Furlong, Clapham just before 1.45pm, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said.

Firefighters found approximately 100 square metres of straw alight and used two hose reels and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

The crew had left the scene by 2.20pm.

Firefighters found approximately 100 square metres of straw alight and used two hose reels and one thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

The fire comes after record-breaking temperatures hit the UK this week.

A fire service spokesperson said: “Although temperatures are starting to fall, the ground still remains extremely dry and as such there is a very high risk of severe wildfires.

"Wildfires have significant impacts on communities and they can take days to extinguish.

"Therefore we would urge people to avoid having bonfires and barbecues at the present time, ensure that any smouldering materials such as cigarettes are completely extinguished before being disposed of and that litter – especially glass – is taken home."

How you can avoid starting a fire

With temperatures topping 30 degrees Celsius this week – coupled with the long spell of recent dry weather – Sussex residents and those visiting the county have been asked to take extra care to avoid accidentally starting a wildfire.

The fire service has issued some helpful advice to prevent a fire this summer:

- Leave disposable barbecues to cool for several hours and cover them in water before putting them in the bin;

- Dispose of cigarettes responsibly and ensure they are fully extinguished;

- Keep barbecues well away from sheds, trees or shrubs and keep them on a flat surface;

- Keep a bucket of water or sand nearby for emergencies;

- Keep glass (such as bottles) and mirrors away from sunlight – including objects in the view of windows;

- Don’t burn garden waste or start fires unnecessarily (including campfires) – they can get out of hand very quickly as a result of the dry conditions.

‘Wildfires have significant and prolonged impacts on communities’

Matt Gamblen, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s wildfire tactical adviser said: “During my career I have seen many wildfires and they completely destroy anything in its path – whether that be the countryside, properties or life. They can take days to extinguish.

“During this extreme heat we are seeing, it really doesn’t take much to accidentally start a fire - an ember on dry ground, or a shard of glass in the sunlight is enough to cause a large blaze.

“Wildfires have significant and prolonged impacts on communities. However, they can easily be prevented by taking litter home and ensuring that any smouldering materials are completely extinguished before being disposed of.”