West Sussex rail delays after lorry collides with bridge at Barnham

All train lines were blocked after the incident, which was reported just before 12.30pm.
A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Specialist engineers will have to check the infrastructure before we run a regular service via Barnham again.”
Southern said the lorry had been moved by 1pm ‘and we're now just waiting on confirmation that the bridge is structurally sound’.
People were told to plan ahead before travelling, ‘especially if you are relying on connections’.
As of 1.20pm, trains were able to run at ‘line speed' via Barnham station.
However this has ‘affected a number of train en-route’, Southern said.
Your journey is likely to take at least 20 to 30 minutes longer than usual, with disruption expected until 4pm.