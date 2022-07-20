Sussex Roads Police officer Pete May said the A27 eastbound, into Worthing, is down to one lane for recovery of an ‘overturned caravan’.

A photo from the scene shows the mobile home has completely collapsed on the road. PC May asked motorists to slow down on approach to the incident.

Slow traffic has been reported on A27 Arundel Road eastbound between A280 (Angmering / Clapham junction) and Durrington Hill.

Delays are said to be increasing, with an average speed of 15 mph.

There are also queues on Crockhurst Hill eastbound between A27 Arundel Road and A27 Sompting Bypass.

