Lose yourself in a fun new sculptural maze in Newhaven!

This summer, children’s creativity can run wild at Free Form, a brand-new, interactive sculptural maze by acclaimed artists Leap Then Look, now open at The Sidings in Newhaven.

Commissioned for the BN9 Programme and produced by Towner Eastbourne with the support of Newhaven Enterprise Zone and Newhaven Town Council, this outdoor installation is free to drop in, open to all and offers interactive fun for families and art lovers alike.

Spokeswoman Charlotte Parsons said: “Set against Newhaven’s vibrant riverside, and designed by artists Lucy Cran and Bill Leslie with input from local children, the maze invites you to immerse yourself in a colourful, ever-changing world of creativity.

“The Brighton-based creative duo, who brought the hugely popular 100 Miles of String to the Brighton Festival in 2024, have been commissioned by prestigious arts venues across the UK and beyond.”

Towner director Joe Hill added: “Having welcomed Leap Then Look to Towner Eastbourne in 2023 for the hugely successful Play Interact Explore, we’re excited to be working with them again on Free Form, a brand-new site-specific artwork for Newhaven. Leap Then Look have produced shows for some of the most important institutions in the country: the Royal Academy, National Gallery, and Young V&A among them, so we are so pleased to welcome them to the Sidings. They have created a stunning piece: part artwork, part maze, part playground, which children and their adults can literally get inside of and lose themselves in a world of play and imagination.

“With free sessions running Friday to Sunday, and Bank Holiday Monday throughout August and September, and opportunities for groups to book quiet sessions outside of these times, explorers young and old are invited to enjoy this opportunity for playful collaboration and discovery. No booking required – just turn up and play!”

Find out more about the work of Leap then Look and meet the artists at a special talk with Lucy and Bill on Thursday, August 28 at Newhaven’s Marine Workshops. For more information visit newhavenenterprisezone.com/the-sidings.

Free Form – Leap Then Look, until September 28. Free, drop-in. Fridays 3pm-7pm, Saturday & Sunday (+ Bank Holiday Monday, August 25) 12pm-5pm, The Sidings, Railway Approach, Newhaven, BN9 0DF. More information newhavenenterprisezone.com/the-sidings and @creativenewhaven. Artist talk tickets via hospitable-environment.com