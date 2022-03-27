A car was extensively damaged after a collision on the Kilnwood Vale roundabout, between Horsham and Crawley.
The driver of the vehicle, who has been arrested, 'suggested that they had probably been going too fast', according to Horsham Police.
"Having cleared the full width of the Kilnwood Vale roundabout and torn a back wheel off, they are probably right," a spokesperson added.
"Luckily no one was harmed, other than some street furniture and a pricey car.
"But the driver, their passenger and anyone else on the road shouldn’t have to be lucky.
"Drink-driving isn’t an accident."
