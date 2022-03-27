Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses following a five-car collision on the M23 just after 11.05am. Click here to recap the live updates as they happened.

Officers responded to an Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) hit on a black Audi which was travelling in 'excessive speed' northbound on the M23.

Police said this resulted in a five-car collision on the motorway, including two police cars, which were 'not part of the pursuit'.

A five-car collision on the M23 included two police cars, which were 'not part of the pursuit'. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Three people, including two police officers, sustained injuries as a result of the collision. Police have not yet confirmed how serious these injuries were.

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a licence and driving without insurance, police said.

Junction nine of the M23 remained closed until around 6.30pm, whilst investigation works took place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting serial number 223 of 26/03.