According to traffic reports, three lanes were closed after a multi-vehicle collision. The M23 is closed northbound from Junction 10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley) to M25 interchange.
The incident was first reported around 11.45am, with traffic said to be at a standstill and multiple police officers at the scene.
Last updated: Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 14:37
Here’s the latest
Major M23 incident: Police officers injured in multi-vehicle collision after pursuit with speeding car
At least three people, including two police officers, have been hurt after a multi-vehicle collision on the M23 near Gatwick.
Sussex Police statement
Sussex Police has released a statement about the major incident on the M23.
“Just after 11:05am on Saturday (March 26) police responded to an Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) hit northbound on the A23 in Patcham.
“Officers pursued the vehicle, a black Audi, which was travelling at an excessive speed. Five vehicles collided on the motorway [M23], including two Police vehicles.
“All three lanes near to junction nine of the northbound side are closed and it is not yet clear when the road will fully reopen. So far there are three people, including two police officers, who have sustained injuries.
“A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.”
Stalled truck adds to delays
Additional heavy traffic has been reported at Burstow due to stalled truck on M23 southbound from Junction 8 M25 J7 to J9 (Gatwick Airport). Lanes one and two (of four) are closed.
National Highways: “The closures will remain in place for a number of hours."
“There has been a collision on the M23 northbound resulting in a full closure of the carriageway between J10 and J8 near Gatwick Airport. Police are conducting investigation work at the scene.
“London bound traffic is being diverted by the solid black square diversion symbol and should exit the M23 at J10 and head eastbound onto the A264. Follow the A264 until the junction with the A22 and turn north onto the A22. Continue on the A22 until the M25 J6 and join the M25 heading anti clockwise to J7 to rejoin the M23 northbound.
“Road users travelling northbound for London Gatwick Airport can exit at J10 and travel west on the A2011 to access the airport.
“The closures will remain in place for a number of hours.
“Please allow extra time for your journey.”
Latest update
Road closed and stationary traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on M23 Northbound from Junction 10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley) to M25 interchange.
All traffic is being taken off at J10 because of the accident just after J9 which has reduced the motorway to just one lane.
Severe delays of 58 minutes are said to be increasing on M23 Northbound between J11 A23 (Pease Pottage) and J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley). The average speed is just five mph.