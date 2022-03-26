“There has been a collision on the M23 northbound resulting in a full closure of the carriageway between J10 and J8 near Gatwick Airport. Police are conducting investigation work at the scene.

“London bound traffic is being diverted by the solid black square diversion symbol and should exit the M23 at J10 and head eastbound onto the A264. Follow the A264 until the junction with the A22 and turn north onto the A22. Continue on the A22 until the M25 J6 and join the M25 heading anti clockwise to J7 to rejoin the M23 northbound.

“Road users travelling northbound for London Gatwick Airport can exit at J10 and travel west on the A2011 to access the airport.

“The closures will remain in place for a number of hours.