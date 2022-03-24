Crawley nurse wins $1 million in raffle

The airline launched ‘fly and win’ last November to reward members of its loyalty programme, privilege club.

To enter the raffle, passengers had to enrol or be an existing member of privilege club and fly anywhere in the airline’s network between November 1, 2021, and January 31, 2022.

Francis Capis expressed his shock following the win.

Raffle winner Francis Capis SUS-220324-181340001

The NHS nurse said, “I just about remembered applying for the ‘fly and win’ draw, I knew at that time that I would be so lucky if the stars aligned.

“I don’t know what to feel, this is crazy.

“The sky really is the limit now, this will change my life, and that of my family’s forever.”

Qatar Airways Group chief executive Akbar Al Baker said, “It is our pleasure to have been able to break this fantastic news to three of our valued loyalty programme members.

“On behalf of Qatar Airways, I would like to extend my personal congratulations to our campaign winners.