Three lanes were closed after a multi-vehicle collision, involving police cars. The M23 was closed northbound from Junction 10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley) to M25 interchange.
The incident was first reported around 11.45am, with traffic said to be at a standstill and multiple police officers at the scene.
Last updated: Saturday, 26 March, 2022, 18:54
All lanes have reopened
But long residual delays remain.
A road closure remains in place after the collision on the M23. Severe delays of 86 minutes are increasing on M23 northbound this evening.
Witness appeal
Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting serial number 223 of 26/03.
When will the road reopen?
Investigation work is ongoing after a serious crash on the M23 near Gatwick Airport.
Here’s the latest
Sussex Police statement
Sussex Police has released a statement about the major incident on the M23.
“Just after 11:05am on Saturday (March 26) police responded to an Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) hit northbound on the A23 in Patcham.
“Officers pursued the vehicle, a black Audi, which was travelling at an excessive speed. Five vehicles collided on the motorway [M23], including two Police vehicles.
“All three lanes near to junction nine of the northbound side are closed and it is not yet clear when the road will fully reopen. So far there are three people, including two police officers, who have sustained injuries.
“A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.”
Stalled truck adds to delays
Additional heavy traffic has been reported at Burstow due to stalled truck on M23 southbound from Junction 8 M25 J7 to J9 (Gatwick Airport). Lanes one and two (of four) are closed.