Sussex Police has released a statement about the major incident on the M23.

“Just after 11:05am on Saturday (March 26) police responded to an Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) hit northbound on the A23 in Patcham.

“Officers pursued the vehicle, a black Audi, which was travelling at an excessive speed. Five vehicles collided on the motorway [M23], including two Police vehicles.

“All three lanes near to junction nine of the northbound side are closed and it is not yet clear when the road will fully reopen. So far there are three people, including two police officers, who have sustained injuries.