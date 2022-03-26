M23 incident: Police officers injured in multi-vehicle collision after pursuit with speeding car

All three lanes near to junction nine of the northbound side of the motorway, near Gatwick Airport, are closed.

Sussex Police said it is 'not yet clear' when the road will fully reopen.

A spokesperson said: "Just after 11.05am on Saturday (March 26) police responded to an Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) hit northbound on the A23 in Patcham.

Police officers are investigating and three lanes on the M23 remain closed. Photo: Tasha Cane

“Officers pursued the vehicle, a black Audi, which was travelling at an excessive speed.

"Five vehicles collided on the motorway [M23], including two police vehicles.

“So far there are three people, including two police officers, who have sustained injuries.

“A 23-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.”