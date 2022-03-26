M23 closed near Crawley after major incident

According to traffic reports, three lanes were closed after a multi-vehicle collision. The M23 is closed northbound from Junction 10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley) to M25 interchange.

The incident was first reported around 11.45am, with traffic said to be at a standstill and multiple police officers at the scene.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National Highways has issued a statement on social media.

Its Twitter post read: "The M23 is closed northbound between J10 (#Crawley) and J8 (#M25) following a multiple vehicle collision. All emergency services are working at the scene with @sussex_police leading the response.

"Please allow extra time for your journey and seek an alternative route if possible."

All traffic is reportedly being taken off at J10 because of the accident just after J9 which has reduced the motorway to just one lane.

Delays are said to be increasing on M23 northbound between J10 A264 Copthorne Way (Crawley) and J8 M25 J7. The average speed is just ten mph.

Sussex Police has officers at the scene. Photo: Tasha Cane

Queues are also building on M23 southbound between J8 M25 J7 and J9 (Gatwick Airport), with an average speed of 15 mph.

Have you read?: 110 further coronavirus cases in Crawley