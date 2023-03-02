Edit Account-Sign Out
Major Sussex railway incident: Person hit by a train between East Croydon and Gatwick

A person has been hit by a train between East Croydon and Gatwick Airport this afternoon (Thursday, March 2).

By Sam Morton
44 minutes ago

Southern Rail said all lines are blocked between the stations – which will result in major delays across the network in Sussex.

"It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between East Croydon and Gatwick,” a Southern statement read on Twitter at 12.20pm.

"All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.

"You should delay travelling until later between East Croydon and Gatwick as there is no train service at this time.”

Click here to follow the latest disruption updates from Southern Rail.

