Southern Rail said all lines are blocked between the stations – which will result in major delays across the network in Sussex.
"It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between East Croydon and Gatwick,” a Southern statement read on Twitter at 12.20pm.
"All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.
"You should delay travelling until later between East Croydon and Gatwick as there is no train service at this time.”
