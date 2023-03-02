The iconic Oktoberfest is making its debut in Crawley this October.

Oktoberfest offers an incredible selection of traditional German Bier that can be served in up to 2 pint steins, that customers can choose to take home. Amazing German food including bratwurst and pretzels, plus a range of other drinks including cider, prosecco, spirits and wine.

As well as entertainment from Oompah bands performing their very own blend of ‘oompop’, amazing support bands and DJs across all three sessions.

When is it?

The event will take place on Friday 6 and Saturday 7 October, 2023.

Where will it take place?

The official Oktoberfest Crawley will be hosted at Southgate Park.

What are the ticket prices?

Tickets will be available as standing, unreserved bench seating and or our exclusive VIP tables; these include entry for up to 10 people, table service from waiters/waitresses, incredible views of the stage and a free gift per person on the table.

Choose from three huge sessions:

Friday Evening Session: 18:00 - 23:00

Saturday Afternoon Session: 12:00 - 17:00

Saturday Evening Session: 18:00 - 23:00

Tickets will be available from just £15.00

How can I sign up for tickets?

Demand for the event is already high. Pre-sale is going live soon. Sign up to be notified when tickets are live https://www.oktoberfestcrawley.co.uk

Marketing Manager Oktoberfest Crawley, Tom Cullen said: “The success of The Official Oktoberfest tour around the UK, means that we are excited to bring this amazing event to Crawley for the very first time.

“We’re delighted that after working closely with the events team at Crawley Council, we are able to bring this unique event to the local area. We hope to help bring great economic benefit to the city, by encouraging more visitors and supporting local businesses.”