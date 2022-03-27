The East Sussex postcode BN27 1UF was announced as a winner with the lottery today (Sunday, March 27), with one resident netting a £30,000 cash prize.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson said: “I’m thrilled for our winner in Hailsham. A big congratulations to them.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson

"I hope they celebrate tonight and treat themselves to something special.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners every day.

People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

A lorry spokesperson said: "Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise over £850 million to date for thousands of good causes across Britain and internationally.

"This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Animal Trust.

"Through grant funding, the trust supports and promotes animal welfare and conservation, and demonstrate the enjoyment that animals bring to people’s lives.

"Funded charities include Dogs Trust, Cats Protection, and PDSA."