Mayfield Community and Health Centre project is coming along

Progress is slow but at least it is being made. The project to bring a long-awaited new community hall and health centre to Mayfield is finally underway.

But overwhelming support from the community and both parish and district councils ensured the scheme finally got the go-ahead. Formerly patients of the village's GPs had to attend surgeries at Woodhill Cottage, Station Road. Doctors had repeatedly stated it was essential for the community to have up-to-date and upgraded facilities to meet a wide range of medical needs.

The new, purpose-built health centre will have four GP consultation rooms, three treatment rooms, a patient waiting room and ancillary spaces together. It will be adjacent to a community centre comprising halls, a community hub, office space and flexible meeting rooms.

Image of new Community and Health Centre

Cllr Kelvin Williams, Alliance for Wealden (LibDem) said: "The submission of a planning application is a significant step forward in us being able to provide accessible, high-quality healthcare to the community.

Ian Parker, Chairman of Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish Council said: "This is a complicated project with numerous factors to consider but thanks to the hard work of our partners at Wealden, my colleagues on the Parish Council and all those involved, we have overcome some significant issues to get to this point. It's an exciting stage and one more step along the way to deliver this much-needed and important building for our community"

Andrew Cornell, managing partner of Ashdown Medical Group, added: "Our current surgery isn't fit for purpose and the new medical centre will give us the opportunity to provide a top quality service for the people of Mayfield and Five Ashes and for their children and grandchildren. Without this the future of our current building is very unknown."

A pre-construction service agreement was signed earlier this year with local contractor Baxall Construction Ltd., to deliver the project.

Susan King Senior Reporter Sussex Express