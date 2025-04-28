Men's mental-health tie-in for Worthing's Full Monty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This May, Worthing Musical Comedy Society (WMCS) goes The Full Monty – with a big dose of heart and a special partnership with Dad La Soul.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chair of WMCS Victoria Emerson explains: “We are partnering with Dad La Soul, a trailblazing Worthing-based organisation on a mission to tackle social isolation and support dads in being the best parents they can be. Together, they’re spotlighting themes that matter: men’s mental health, fatherhood, friendship, and vulnerability.”

Tickets for the show on https://wtm.uk/events/wmcs-the-full-monty

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Flanagan, founder of Dad La Soul, added: “At Dad La Soul, we love to sing. We love to dance. We love to laugh loudly. And boy, do we love to back the dads. This show’s got heart, humour and a massive dose of real talk about what it means to be a man. Big love to the cast for baring all – physically and emotionally. We’re proud to be part of it."

Victoria added: “This show speaks so deeply to what it means to be a man in today's world. It’s not just about the spectacle. It’s about showing up for each other, lifting one another up, and finding strength in vulnerability. That’s what WMCS is all about, and it’s what Dad La Soul does so brilliantly too.”

“Thursday night of the show week (May 8), the Dad La Soul team will be in attendance, spreading awareness about the vital work they do to support dads in the area. As part of the evening, Dan Flanagan’s TED Talk will be shown during the interval offering a powerful, personal perspective on modern masculinity and the importance of connection. Don’t miss this raucous, toe-tapping, emotionally-charged night of theatre, with a whole lot of heart and a final number you’ll never forget.”