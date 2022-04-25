Christopher Marshall, 34, who had been missing from his home in Worthing since April 11, was found on Saturday (April 23). The body was found after a large-scale search, involving police dogs.

"There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner's officer is continuing enquiries," a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

"There had been widespread police enquiries, and searches with the assistance of two volunteer groups, Sussex Search and Rescue (SusSAR) and the Sussex Community Search Team (SCST), over the previous 12 days."

